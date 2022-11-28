First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 3,417.8% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 6,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,484. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

