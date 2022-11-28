First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 3,417.8% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 6,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,484. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.