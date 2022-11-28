FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.67% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKOR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,264. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

