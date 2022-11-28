Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 343,915 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 608.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Main Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $52.48.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

