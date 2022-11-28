Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FLO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.