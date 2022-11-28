Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
NYSE FLO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
