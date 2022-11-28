Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 1,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,259,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fluence Energy news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,572.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

