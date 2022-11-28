Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 8,106.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FCSMF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.26. 77,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,572. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

