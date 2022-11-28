Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €30.50 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €30.50 ($31.12) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($47.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.3 %

FRA:FRE traded up €0.33 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €25.70 ($26.22). The company had a trading volume of 867,238 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($81.63).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

