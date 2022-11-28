FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRMO Price Performance

FRMO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244. FRMO has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Get FRMO alerts:

About FRMO

(Get Rating)

Read More

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.