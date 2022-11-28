Frontier Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,822 Shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Inspire International ETF makes up about 2.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 2.25% of Inspire International ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWJD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire International ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF during the second quarter worth $1,621,000.

Inspire International ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

WWJD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565. Inspire International ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

