Frontier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 2,125.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,634. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

