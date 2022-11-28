Frontier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,250. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.