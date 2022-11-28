Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $38,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 225,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,474,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.