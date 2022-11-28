Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 241,873 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241,873 shares during the period. Griffon makes up approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.96% of Griffon worth $95,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 44.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 14.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

GFF traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,230. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently -9.45%.

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.