Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GECFF. UBS Group cut their price target on Gecina from €150.00 ($154.64) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

