General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.77

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.77 and last traded at $83.29, with a volume of 26101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $4,303,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $3,724,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.