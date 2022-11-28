Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Generation Hemp Price Performance
Shares of GENH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Generation Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
Generation Hemp Company Profile
