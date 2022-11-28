Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Generation Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

