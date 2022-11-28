Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of GIPR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.12. 18,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.09%.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GIPR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned about 4.44% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.