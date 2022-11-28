Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of GIPR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.12. 18,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.
Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
