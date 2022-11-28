George Parmer Acquires 1,500 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) Director George Parmer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, George Parmer bought 497 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,976.00.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.35. 10,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

LNKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.