Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 4.4%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 6.21 and last traded at 6.18. 1,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 859,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.92.

GETY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.18.

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at 600,079,925.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $96,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

