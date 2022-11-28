Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.11. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The firm has a market cap of $742.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.47.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
