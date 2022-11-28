Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.11. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The firm has a market cap of $742.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

