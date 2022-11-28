Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 427.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance
QYLG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.09. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,555. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
