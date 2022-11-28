Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 427.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

QYLG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.09. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,555. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 402.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.