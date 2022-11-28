GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.86. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

In related news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

