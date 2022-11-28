GogolCoin (GOL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $67.90 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and $128,091.33 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GogolCoin Token Profile

GogolCoin launched on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GogolCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GogolCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

