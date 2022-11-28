Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,530,000 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 57,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. 6,095,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,683,130. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

