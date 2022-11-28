Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.17 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.30 ($0.40). Approximately 124,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 270,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.41).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Malcolm Alec Burne purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($38,282.09).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

