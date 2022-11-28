Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given a $14.50 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Company Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

