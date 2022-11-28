Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Announces $0.26 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

GRT.UN traded down C$1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.57.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.