Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Mark A. Maples Sells 400 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP Mark A. Maples sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $24,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark A. Maples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Mark A. Maples sold 250 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $15,565.00.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. 25,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,554. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

