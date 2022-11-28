Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Short Interest Update

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 684,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.