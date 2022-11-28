Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $622,319.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,232.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00455600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00118593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00834510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00677726 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00256489 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

