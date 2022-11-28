H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 29,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,653,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in H World Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,393,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in H World Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in H World Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

