Harvest Finance Price Tops $31.15 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.15 or 0.00192723 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and $1.70 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

