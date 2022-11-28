Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) VP Venkat Ishwar Sells 283 Shares

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) VP Venkat Ishwar sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $14,229.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Venkat Ishwar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haynes International alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. 50,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $603.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.