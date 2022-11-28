Head-To-Head Survey: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) versus StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cartesian Growth and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $36.42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cartesian Growth and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth N/A -70.50% 5.30% StepStone Group 14.20% 10.05% 4.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cartesian Growth and StepStone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.44 $193.88 million $0.86 35.55

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

