Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 277.8% in November

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

