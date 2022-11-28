HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $40.04 million and approximately $918.90 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

