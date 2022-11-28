HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

HEICO stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.43. 196,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.17. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $165.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 14.1% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

