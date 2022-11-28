Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 423.6% from the October 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HENKY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($73.20) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($61.86) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($53.61) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($70.10) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS HENKY remained flat at $16.77 on Monday. 29,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

