Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of HERXF remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 528. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Further Reading

