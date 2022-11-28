HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 214549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

HEXO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$132.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

