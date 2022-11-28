Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.90

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.90 and last traded at C$36.64, with a volume of 44022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.11.
Hydro One Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.60. The stock has a market cap of C$21.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
