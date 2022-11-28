Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.90

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.90 and last traded at C$36.64, with a volume of 44022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.83.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.60. The stock has a market cap of C$21.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

