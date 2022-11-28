Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDMGF. UBS Group lowered their price target on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Icade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.96.

Icade Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CDMGF opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. Icade has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

