Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Icade Stock Performance

Icade stock remained flat at $42.42 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Icade has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

