ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Srikant M. Datar Sells 361 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $40,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICF International Trading Down 2.1 %

ICFI traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.57. 60,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.