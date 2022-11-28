Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iluka Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:ILKAY traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $45.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.8128 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

