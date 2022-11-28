IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the October 31st total of 589,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IM Cannabis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Baader Bank INC increased its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 987,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 244,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,524,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

IMCC stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About IM Cannabis

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $60.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.