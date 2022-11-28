Immutable X (IMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.49 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $239.52 million and $8.49 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00486089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.05 or 0.29566210 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

