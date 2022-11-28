Immutable X (IMX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.49 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $239.52 million and $8.49 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00486089 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.05 or 0.29566210 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
