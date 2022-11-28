IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0807 on Major Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $89,262.61 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

