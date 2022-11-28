Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS IDCBY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.66. 161,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,972. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

