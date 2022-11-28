Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $22,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,378.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HSON traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. 17,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,281. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

